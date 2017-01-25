More money, veterans sought for Calhoun County, Alabama Honor Flight

With five months before a tentative liftoff, the organizers of an effort to fly local veterans to see the national monuments dedicated to America's wars need far more money and veterans willing to make the trip. Most retired from military service themselves, the dozen or so members of the Calhoun County Honor Flight committee have taken to meeting twice a month in recent weeks, up from just once before, cloistered Monday evenings in a large back room of Jacksonville's American Legion Post 57. On one such meeting Monday night, with leather-bound organizers and notepads spread over a long row of tables, committee chairman David Hall listened as the group's treasurer reviewed the numbers.

