Look Back ... to strict rules against new tires, 1942

Jan. 4, 1942, in The Star: The Anniston Junior Chamber of Commerce will hold a "Victory Dinner" later this week at the Alabama Hotel to celebrate the efforts of 22 Anniston High School players who defeated Gadsden 12-0 in a New Year's Day "Grudge Bowl" matchup. An engraved silver football will be presented.

