Look Back ... to Oxford's contribution to the Red Cross, 1942
Turned in this morning to the emergency Red Cross campaign was a total of $450 contributed by the citizens of Oxford. J. R. Morgan, county chairman for the special war relief drive, said "this is especially encouraging and Oxford has done her part in full in helping to put the drive over."
