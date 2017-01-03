Look Back ... to new baby identities, 1992 and 1942

Jan. 2, 1942, in The Star: Correcting their mistake from the previous day, editors have printed an article stating that the first baby of Anniston/Calhoun County in 1942 - and winner of prizes in The Star's "Baby Derby" contest - was actually a girl, not a boy as initially reported. Her name is Sandra Jeanette Bowman, her father is a machinist for Anniston Foundry Company, she has a sister and all four live at 600 Hunter Street in the Mechanicsville School community, Route 3. Also this date: Calhoun County Sheriff W. L. Borders has no automobile now and won't be getting one until after January 15 when rationing sales are scheduled to begin.

