Look Back ... to depleted blood supply, 1992

Jan. 3, 1942, in The Star: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year span when The Star didn't publish on that day of the week. Jan. 3, 1992, in The Star: Hobson City police Chief Clifford Toney, 27, was recently recognized by the Hobson City Town Council for receiving his police certification from the state police training academy in Selma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.