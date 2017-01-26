Look Back ... to a visit from Andrew Young, 1992
Jan. 27, 1942, in The Star: Officers of the Army and their ladies, prominent men and women of the community, together with many soldiers from Fort McClellan crowded into the main lounge of the USO Club operated by the YMCA last night for the celebration of the first anniversary of the opening of the YMCA center in Anniston. R. Clarence Williams, chairman of the USO Council and YMCA board members, presided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Ginger Lollar
|6
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC