Look Back ... to a visit from Andrew Young, 1992

Jan. 27, 1942, in The Star: Officers of the Army and their ladies, prominent men and women of the community, together with many soldiers from Fort McClellan crowded into the main lounge of the USO Club operated by the YMCA last night for the celebration of the first anniversary of the opening of the YMCA center in Anniston. R. Clarence Williams, chairman of the USO Council and YMCA board members, presided.

