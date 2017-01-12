Look Back ... to a third Jitney-Jungle, 1942
Jan. 16, 1942, in The Star: Alabama Highway Department workers today started three-foot paving extensions along South Noble Street - starting at the traffic light at "F" and Noble - down to the Oxford city limit. The six total feet being added to the width of this route should help considerably one of the worst bottlenecks in the state, according to highway officials; while not quite a three-lane road, the expected improvement should aid in the transfer of troops to and from Fort McClellan.
