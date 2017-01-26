Look Back ... to a supermarket's imminent opening, 1942
The segregated Army brought in a renowned black athlete to lead the local USO club for black soldiers in 1942. Jan. 28, 1942, in The Star: Anniston's third Jitney Jungle supermarket opens tomorrow evening with much festivity, including a visit by the black woman who portrays the figure Aunt Jemima for the Quaker Oats Company's brand of pancake flour.
