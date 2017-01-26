Look Back ... to a need for scrap metal, 1942
Jan. 25, 1942, in The Star: Voting machines will be used for the first time by voters in Anniston in the April 21 municipal primary election and they will likely be rented, City Commission President W. S. Coleman said yesterday. Speculation remains "up in the air" as to whether Mayor Coleman will be a candidate for his office again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Ginger Lollar
|6
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC