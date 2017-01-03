Look Back ... to a cold day at Johnston Elementary, 1992
What with all the rationing of tire rubber in motor vehicles, it's only reasonable for the patriotic Annistonian to break out the ol' bicycle to get around town --- and if you meet a pretty girl or a handsome boy in the process, well, that's just good for civilian morale. Sears, which was at 10th and Noble in this era , advertises bikes.
