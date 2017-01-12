Freedom's story, in pictures: Images from the 1961 Freedom Riders bus burning
At 1 p.m., a group of white men gathered at the Greyhound bus station on Anniston's Gurnee Avenue, blocking the bus' path and causing trouble. Some of the men yelled "Dirty Communists!" and racial epithets at the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Kathy Evans
|5
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC