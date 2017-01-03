Congressional panel demands answers on ricin at Anniston's CDP
A congressional committee that oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency in December wrote the agency's director demanding answers about the mistaken use of a deadly toxin at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston. In that Dec. 23 letter, a copy of which was forwarded to The Star on Tuesday, bipartisan committee leaders ask FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate to respond to several questions about the agency's handling and knowledge of the problem that resulted in almost 9,600 civilian firefighters, nurses and emergency medical personnel being exposed to the deadly toxin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Dec 10
|Kathy Evans
|5
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC