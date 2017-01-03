Congressional panel demands answers on ricin at Anniston's CDP

A congressional committee that oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency in December wrote the agency's director demanding answers about the mistaken use of a deadly toxin at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston. In that Dec. 23 letter, a copy of which was forwarded to The Star on Tuesday, bipartisan committee leaders ask FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate to respond to several questions about the agency's handling and knowledge of the problem that resulted in almost 9,600 civilian firefighters, nurses and emergency medical personnel being exposed to the deadly toxin.

