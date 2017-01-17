Congrats to ... Kristin Harville
Southern States Bank of Anniston recently announced that Kristin Harville, SVP Compliance/BSA officer, was awarded the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager from the Institute of Certified Bankers, a subsidiary of the American Bankers Association. The CRCM designation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of bank regulatory compliance.
