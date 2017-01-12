Concert at Anniston church will feature music for two pianos
We'll benefit from the musical imaginations of famous composers and accomplished musicians in two concerts at Anniston churches. Today at 4 p.m. at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, Charles Kennedy will give an organ concert.
