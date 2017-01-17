CDP struggled with waste-burning syst...

CDP struggled with waste-burning system, documents show

11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Workers at the Center for Domestic preparedness in December 2015 incinerated thousands of gallons of water flushed from bays where deadly warfare agents were used knowing the equipment's monitor wasn't working correctly, according to the agency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the Center for Domestic preparedness, confirmed for The Star in a message on Jan. 6 that the CDP shut down the incinerator at the Chemical, Ordnance, Biological, and Radiological unit, known as the COBRA facility, in Anniston on Dec. 9, 2015.

