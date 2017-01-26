Calhoun County deputies charge two with meth possession

Two Anniston men remained in the Calhoun County Jail Friday after deputy investigators charged the men in separate incidents with possessing a total 86 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff said. Investigators searched a home on the 3600 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road Wednesday and found 26 grams of meth and also a Jacksonville State University Ohio Valley Conference Championship Ring.

