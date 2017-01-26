Calhoun County deputies charge two wi...

Calhoun County deputies charge two with meth possession

Two Anniston men remained in the Calhoun County Jail Friday after deputy investigators charged the men in separate incidents with possessing a total 86 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff said. Investigators searched a home on the 3600 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road Wednesday and found 26 grams of meth and also a Jacksonville State University Ohio Valley Conference Championship Ring.

