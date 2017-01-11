Bingo hall in Hobson City to open Fri...

Bingo hall in Hobson City to open Friday, manager says; officials...

A manager at I-20 Bingo says the erstwhile Hobson City operation intends to open on Friday, the first time since the hall closed in May. Payne said the hall plans to run games that are "very economical," but don't have large payouts - no more than $1,900 in a day, she said. The announcement comes after the Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission in December approved an application from the nonprofit that is to benefit from the operation's games, recommending that Hobson City officials permit them, commission chairman Patrick Lacher said by phone Tuesday.

