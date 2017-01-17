Betsy Bean deserves recognition

Betsy Bean speaks to a group at the unveiling of a mural of a Greyhound bus on a wall at the site where Freedom Riders were attacked in Anniston in 1961. Betsy Bean speaks to a group at the unveiling of a mural of a Greyhound bus on a wall at the site where Freedom Riders were attacked in Anniston in 1961.

