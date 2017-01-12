Anniston Meeting Center to host 15th annual MLK breakfast
The Cheaha Creative Arts Violin String Ensemble performs during the 14th annual Martin Luther King Breakfast and Youth Participation Day at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Anniston officials on Monday will host the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Youth Participation Day, an event that celebrates the nation's most iconic civil rights leader.
