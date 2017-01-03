Anniston man charged in Etowah County grocery theft

An Anniston man was charged in connection with the theft last month of $3,000 in cash from a grocery store in Etowah County, officials said Tuesday. James Lee Wright, 57, allegedly walked into KJN Grocery in Walnut Grove in Altoona and took a bank bag from the store's office on Dec. 11, according to a news release sent by Etowah County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Barton.

