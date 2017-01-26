Anniston lawmaker files bills on police use of force, pistol permits

State Rep. Barbara Boyd is the last to speak at a public forum in front of the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell and the National Park Service Director Jonathan Jarvis. Kirsten Fiscus/ The Anniston Star Alabama police would be prohibited from using deadly force except to defend someone from "serious physical injury or death" under a bill proposed by Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston, on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.