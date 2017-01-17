Anniston council takes first step on ...

Anniston council takes first step on speed limit increases

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Anniston Star

The Anniston City Council on Tuesday tapped the brakes on a decision to speed up traffic along the city's busiest roads. Kent Davis, city manager, said instead of suspending the rules and allowing the council to vote to increase speeds at Tuesday's meeting, he recommended to council members that they maintain the normal process for considering ordinances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP please looking for brother Jan 17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec 21 Loudman 4
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Dec '16 JustFacts 3
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec '16 Daniel decosta 1
Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14) Dec '16 Mr-Smiley 3
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC