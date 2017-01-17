Anniston council takes first step on speed limit increases
The Anniston City Council on Tuesday tapped the brakes on a decision to speed up traffic along the city's busiest roads. Kent Davis, city manager, said instead of suspending the rules and allowing the council to vote to increase speeds at Tuesday's meeting, he recommended to council members that they maintain the normal process for considering ordinances.
