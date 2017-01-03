Anniston council hears plan for $10M ...

Anniston council hears plan for $10M hotel, retail development at site of former Model City Center

A long-vacant downtown Anniston building could be the site of a new hotel and retail development, Anniston City Council members learned on Monday. Johnny Arnold, with Baton Rouge, La.-based Tag Investments, told council members at a work session Monday that the estimated $10 million project could generate between 45 and 60 jobs, dependant upon the number of retail shops drawn into the final plans.

