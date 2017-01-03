Anniston council approves tax rebate for Quintard Avenue developer
The Anniston City Council on Tuesday agreed to give back up to $3 million in tax revenue to a developer over the next 10 years from a recently announced retail and restaurant project along Quintard Avenue. Four of the council's members approved an incentive package for Harbert Realty Services, the Birmingham-based developer that's promised an estimated $6 million next to the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
