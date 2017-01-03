Anniston council approves tax rebate ...

Anniston council approves tax rebate for Quintard Avenue developer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The Anniston City Council on Tuesday agreed to give back up to $3 million in tax revenue to a developer over the next 10 years from a recently announced retail and restaurant project along Quintard Avenue. Four of the council's members approved an incentive package for Harbert Realty Services, the Birmingham-based developer that's promised an estimated $6 million next to the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec 21 Loudman 4
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Dec 15 JustFacts 3
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec 15 Daniel decosta 1
Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Dec 10 Kathy Evans 5
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,236

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC