Anniston council approves incentives for proposed hotel, retail space
Although renovated since it was originally built at 1200 Noble Street, the structure on the left, above, dates to 1954. A private company proposes to tear it down and put up a hotel.
Comments
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
