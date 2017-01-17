Anniston Board of Education mulls plans to remove high school from failing school list
Anniston's education overseers on Thursday talked of ways to remove Anniston High from the state's latest failing schools list. Work is underway to confer with state education officials to identify weaknesses in students' learning and correct them, officials said.
