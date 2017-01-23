Alabama detective and Atlantan are pr...

Alabama detective and Atlantan are predator, prey on TV show

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Both are from Alabama, and both are making their small-screen debuts in a new CBS series that features teams of lawmen trying to hunt down "fugitives" for up to 28 days across a 100,000 square-mile region in the Southeast. "It was exhilarating," said 27-year-old Emiley Cox, an Oxford, Alabama native who, along with her boyfriend David Windecher, spent nearly a month over the summer trying to elude lawmen.

Anniston, AL

