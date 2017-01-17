Ala. Army Depot hosts fifth Wounded Warriors Hunt
The Purple Heart recipient on Saturday tagged the largest deer during Anniston, Ala., Army Depot's annual Wounded Warriors Hunt. He did the same thing last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP please looking for brother
|11 hr
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC