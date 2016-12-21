Universal thoughts at Christmastime
One hundred years ago, on the eve of only the 33rd Christmas ever celebrated in Anniston, The Star's editorial board used its daily space to spread holiday spirit as best it could. "Christmas is preeminently a time for sentiment, a season when men give play to their softer emotions and respond to their more generous impulses; and as the years come and go, as we form more intimate and stronger attachments, by reason of mutual ties, the editor of this paper feels more closely bound to the people of Anniston and Calhoun County."
