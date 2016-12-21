Two killed in Henry Road collision Friday night
A man and a woman were killed in a wreck along Henry Road in Anniston Friday night, officials said Saturday, when a tractor trailer ran through an intersection and struck their car. Anniston police say the collision happened around 7:30 Friday night, when the Alexandria couple tried to turn left from Coleman Road onto Henry Road.
