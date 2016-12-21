Trainees at FEMA's Anniston center used masks not certified by safety agency
Thousands of firefighters, police and emergency medical personnel who trained with deadly toxins at a federal training facility in Anniston for years wore respirator masks that weren't certified for that use, according to the U.S. Army. Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the facility, knew of the masks' use for more than four years, according to the agency.
