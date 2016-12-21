Thanks to The Star for letter to President Obama

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell and the National Park Service Director Jonathan Jarvis visited Anniston in consideration of establishing the Freedom Riders National Monument. Kirsten Fiscus/ The Anniston Star The U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell and the National Park Service Director Jonathan Jarvis visited Anniston in consideration of establishing the Freedom Riders National Monument.

