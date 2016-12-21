Temperatures expected near 70 on Christmas
"We've got a high pressure ridge building up and warm air will move in throughout the end of the week," Meteorologist Gary Goggins with the National Weather Service in Calera said by phone. "A lot of folks will hit 70 degrees on Christmas."
