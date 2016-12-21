Talladega County man dies after vehicle strikes embankment
Terrious LaVonta Williams, 21, of Munford, was a passenger in the 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Chadwick Jamal Oneal, 25, of Anniston. Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured when the vehicle left the road and struck an embankment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
