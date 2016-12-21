Shoppers hit stores for last-minute gifts in final hours before Christmas
"I always am a last-minute Christmas shopper," the 30-year-old Clay Central High School teacher and coach said Saturday, inside department store chain Kohl's Oxford location. With about 24 hours left before her nephew and niece would unwrap them Sunday morning, Burton got up early on Christmas Eve and drove from Lineville to the store and picked out presents: a Tonka truck and Batmobile toy for the boy, and a dress for the girl.
