Look Back ... to principal's support of unified gym, 1941
Dec. 31, 1941, in The Star: Anniston High School Principal P. G. Myer said yesterday he has long favored developing an adequate gymnasium to be used by local high school basketball teams. "I suggested," Myer said, "when the new girls gym addition was built that the wall be removed so that a large gymnasium could be realized, but some of the other officials at that time were not favorable to the idea."
