Look Back ... to favorite westside gas station, 1991

Dec. 30, 1941, in The Star: Today brought readers a second edition, a "WAR special," with details of American fighter aircraft making their debut in the sky over Luzon, the Philippines. In addition, in what is reported as an apparent change of heart or of attitude by Charles Lindbergh, the famed aviator-isolationist, the Lone Eagle has volunteered his services to the U.S. Army air force.
