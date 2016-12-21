Look Back ... to Anniston airport's value to the Army, 1941
Dec. 28, 1941, in The Star: There is a strong possibility that the Anniston Municipal Airport will be taken over by the U.S. government for use in an Army pilot training program. Charles F. Varn, secretary of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce, revealed the proposed plan after recently speaking with officials with the Civilian Aeronautics Authority in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Anniston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Dec 10
|Kathy Evans
|5
Find what you want!
Search Anniston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC