Look back ... to a "Penny-A-Plane," 1941

Dec. 21, 1941, in The Star: Definite assurances have been given lately by friends close to J. F. King, widely known Anniston businessman, that he would make an official declaration of his candidacy for president of the City Commission as soon as the City Democratic Executive Committee calls the election, and Mr. King gave credence to these reports yesterday when he said that he would make an official announcement as soon as the proper time arrives. Also this date: The first mail of the day received at The Star's office yesterday revealed that Annistonians are enthusiastically in favor of the editorial proposal to form a nationwide "Penny-A-Plane" organization.

