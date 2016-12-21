Look Back ... to a departure of male ...

Look Back ... to a departure of male teachers, 1941

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Anniston Star

Dec. 19, 1941, in The Star: More than 300 children of families residing at Fort McClellan and military families living in Anniston will participate in the mammoth Christmas tree party which will be conducted at Hutchinson Hall at the fort on Dec. 23. Fort McClellan's Christmas tree party has always been a big event and with a larger number of children, the affair attracts even more attention. Also this date: According to a statewide report released through the Alabama Education Association, since Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anniston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Wed Loudman 4
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... Dec 15 JustFacts 3
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec 15 Daniel decosta 1
Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Dec 10 Kathy Evans 5
See all Anniston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anniston Forum Now

Anniston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anniston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anniston, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,762

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC