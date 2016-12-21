Look Back ... to a departure of male teachers, 1941
Dec. 19, 1941, in The Star: More than 300 children of families residing at Fort McClellan and military families living in Anniston will participate in the mammoth Christmas tree party which will be conducted at Hutchinson Hall at the fort on Dec. 23. Fort McClellan's Christmas tree party has always been a big event and with a larger number of children, the affair attracts even more attention. Also this date: According to a statewide report released through the Alabama Education Association, since Sept.
