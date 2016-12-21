Look Back ... to a customer fighting back against a robber, 1991

Dec. 18, 1941, in The Star: Mrs. N. T. Davie, president of the Axis Club, has announced that the usual contest to select the best displays of Christmas decorations will not be held this year because of the need of conservation of power for defense. Mrs. Davie stated that she was requested by Alabama Power Company to discontinue the contest given that elaborate lighting displays are being discouraged in view of the national emergency.

