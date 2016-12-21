Kennedy honored at UDC meeting
The Major General Patrick R. Cleburne UDC chapter met recently at the Classic on Noble for a luncheon meeting. One of the highlights of the meeting was the bestowal of a Korean War Cross of Military Service to Charles Irvin Kennedy, a native of Cleburne County.
