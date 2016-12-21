District judge to step down, return as prosecutor in Calhoun Couinty District Attorney's Office
After nearly 28 years working for the state, 12 1/2 of those as a Calhoun County family court district judge, Laura Phillips is hanging up her robe to return to the district attorney's office in a position that may be the first in the state, according to officials. "I look forward to working with the district attorney's office again," Phillips said by phone Thursday.
