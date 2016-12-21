Consumers encouraged to buy homes, cars as interest rates rise
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday for just the second time in a decade and plan to do so three more times next year because of the strengthening economy. Housing, automotive and economic experts say while residents won't see much of an impact at first, they can expect higher payments in the long term on everything from new mortgages to car loans.
