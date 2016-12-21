Cleburne UDC kicks off holidays with ...

Cleburne UDC kicks off holidays with visit to Parker House

The Major General Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, UDC began the Christmas holidays with a Christmas Tea at the Historic Parker House, a Richardsonian Romanesque home on Tyler Hill, a Historic District of Anniston. Megan Brightwell, the owner of the Parker House, took groups of ladies on a tour of the Victorian mansion built by one of the founders of Anniston as a prototype for future homes in Anniston.

