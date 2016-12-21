CDP suspends all biological, chemical operations temporarily
A federal training facility in Anniston has temporarily suspended all chemical and biological operations, according to a statement given to students who trained there. The announcement comes as officials investigate a mistake that led to first-responders training with a lethal rather than a non-lethal version of the toxic compound ricin.
