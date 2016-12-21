Cable One says Anniston viewers could lose NBC station in negotiation with owner over rates
Cable One announced Wednesday negotiations with a national news distributor over the price of carrying the company's TV channels, with an NBC-affiliated channel in Birmingham hanging in the balance. If Cable One and Hearst Television are unable to agree on that carriage price before midnight Saturday, Cable One customers in Anniston might see the Birmingham news channel go dark, a Cable One spokeswoman said Thursday.
