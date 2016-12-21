Amtrak service disrupted for two months due to railway upgrades
Amtrak passengers in Anniston can expect changes as track work overs parts of January and February means riders may have to reach their destinations by bus. Amtrak recently announced that Norfolk Southern's work along the railway's tracks will affect Crescent trains 19 and 20 between New Orleans and Atlanta from Jan. 8 through Feb. 23. Craig Schulz, an Amtrak spokesman, said the company will provide passengers with bus service when the two trains aren't running.
