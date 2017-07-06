Top Billing: See a Shakespearean drama in an historic setting
Actor Michael Dorn, shown in this 1996 file photo, who portrayed Worf from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," is part of the star-studded guest list at this year's Shore Leave, a three-day sci-fi convention through Sunday at the Marriott Delta Hunt Valley Inn, 245 Shawan Road in Hunt Valley. Actor Michael Dorn, shown in this 1996 file photo, who portrayed Worf from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," is part of the star-studded guest list at this year's Shore Leave, a three-day sci-fi convention through Sunday at the Marriott Delta Hunt Valley Inn, 245 Shawan Road in Hunt Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hometown Annapolis.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12)
|Jun 12
|Jay Adams
|2
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC