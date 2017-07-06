These are the 10 most expensive Great...

These are the 10 most expensive Greater Baltimore homes to sell in June

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Luxury real estate in Anne Arundel County seems to be booming. Of the 10 most expensive homes to sell in the Baltimore area last month, seven of them are located in the county, according to new data from Bright MLS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tony McConkey as State House ... (Aug '12) Jun 12 Jay Adams 2
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 9
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr '17 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC